Police investigating after 'mindless' rare bird of prey shootings near Ripon and Selby

North Yorkshire Police has again appealed for information to protect rare birds of prey from being 'mindlessly and illegally' shot, following two further cases of killings.

Police today (November, 30) issued details of a red kite near Wath on October 25, and an adult buzzard near Selby, both of which were found to have been shot following examination by vets.

Appealing for information, Sergeant Kevin Kelly from North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce said “It’s with much frustration, that I again make another witness appeal regarding two rare birds of prey, that we are privileged to have in our skies, being mindlessly and illegally shot.

£15m Harrogate care home with chauffeurs!

“If you have any information that will assist the investigation, please come forward and contact police via 101 and pass the information to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference 12180210290 for the buzzard investigation and 12180199938 for the red kite investigation.

“We have two extremely experienced wildlife crime officers leading these investigations and they will follow up on any tangible enquiries. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the members of public for taking the responsibility to report these matters.”

Victory! Harrogate villagers win over housing developers

The red kite was recovered and taken to a specialist vet to be x-rayed to determine the cause of its death. The x-ray uncovered two pieces of shot, which were lodged within the bird.

Shattering its collarbone, shoulder and humerus the adult buzzard's wounds also became infected and it was later euthanised. It's believed that it was shot several days before its discovery by a member of the public on November, 8.

Harrogate Pythons remain top after seeing off Thornensians in low-scoring affair

Speaking about the shooting of the red kite, a spokesperson for the Nidderdale Moorland Group said: “We have been made aware of this incident and we are fully supporting the Police investigation. An estate owner and moorland group member found the bird and handed it into the police. The Nidderdale Moorland Group is dismayed by this incident and is committed to helping eradicate wildlife crime. We would ask anyone with information to contact the police.”