Police investigate after man injured in Harrogate by 'dangerously out-of-control dog'

North Yorkshire Police have issued an image of a woman they would like to speak to following an incident in Harrogate in which they say a dog was dangerously out of control.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police said: “We want to speak to this woman after a man needed to go to hospital due to injuries caused by a dangerously out-of-control dog.

"The dog also tried to attack the victim’s dog."

Police say the incident happened at outside Holland & Barrett shop on Cambridge Street in Harrogate town centre at approximately 4.40pm on Monday, September 23.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police have issued an image of a woman they would like to speak to following a dog being dangerously out of control in Harrogate. (Picture issued by North Yorkshire Police)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It involved a dog rushing a member of the public, causing him to be knocked over and suffer an injury.

The dog then proceeded to try and attack the victim’s dog until, after a while, the owner of the out-of-control dog arrived at the scene.

The victim suffered an injury to his hip and hand which resulted in a hospital visit.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the woman in the image above, as they believe she may have information that could help the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1841 Donovan.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.