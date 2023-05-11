Police investigate after banners advertising Covid-19 booster vaccinations are stolen from Yorkshire pharmacy
North Yorkshire Police are investigating the theft of two NHS banners advertising Covid-19 vaccinations from the wall of a pharmacy and a memorial hall.
They were pulled down and stolen overnight from the pharmacy on Pateley Bridge High Street and from Pateley Bridge and Bewerley Memorial Hall overnight between May 1-2.
The buildings are being used as vaccination centres.
North Yorkshire Police said: “The banners were bright yellow and measured approximately 1 metre x 2 metres.
"Anybody with information about this crime can email [email protected], call 101, orr eport on-line at www.northyorkshire.police.uk. Please quote reference 12230080065.”