Police in Ripon seek information following assault

By Louise French
Published 28th Jul 2025, 11:41 BST
Police in Ripon are appealing for information about an assault that occurred on Clotherholme Road.

It happened at approximately 3.56pm on Thursday July 17 near the Co-op shop, and involved two men and a woman arguing outside.

Two young children were also present at the incident.

Officers are particularly appealing for CCTV/dashcam footage of the incident or any witnesses to support the investigation.

Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1542 Jake Butler.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250131992 when passing on information.

