Police in Harrogate seek to identify man who took parcel from doorstep

By Louise French
Published 8th Aug 2025, 10:55 BST
Officers are asking people to get in touch if they recognise the male in the image.placeholder image
Officers are asking people to get in touch if they recognise the male in the image.
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a theft that occurred in Harrogate.

It happened around 4.50am on July 1, on Valley Road, and involved a male taking an item that had been delivered to a house from the doorstep.

Police have issued an image of a male they would like to speak to and who may be able to help with enquiries.

Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC1033 Coleman.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250119736 when passing on information.

