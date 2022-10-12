Police hunt for man who served jail sentence for Knaresborough sexual assault

Steven Thrower is wanted for failing to comply with notification requirements, and Bradford police are keen for the public to help in tracking him down.

A statement on the West Yorkshire Police website reads: “There is no suggestion that he has left the country, with information suggesting he has links to the North Yorkshire, including Harrogate and York.

“Numerous extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate Thrower, including televised media appeals.

“He is described as a white male, of medium build with a bald head and a scar at the top of his head. He also has several tattoos including a Pegasus on his left arm, and swallow on his right arm and some name tattoos.

“Our image of him is from July 2008 so it is possible he may have changed his appearance significantly since then.”