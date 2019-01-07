Police hunt for flasher near the Harrogate Stray

Police are attempting to track down a man who exposed himself to a woman near the Stray in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police, say they were called out to a report of the incident near Tewit Well Road on Wednesday, January 2. It's believed to have taken place at 8.15pm.

The man is described as being of stocky build, wearing a cap and what appeared to be a dark coloured dressing gown. He is also described as walking with limp or dragging foot.

Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 and pass the information to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference 12190001152.