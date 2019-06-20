Police have recovered items stolen in Harrogate burglaries - Do you know someone who is looking for any of these belongings?

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information regarding suspected stolen property found in Harrogate.

Following recent burglaries in the Harrogate area, a number of suspected stolen items have been recovered by North Yorkshire Police.

They are appealing for the owners, who have had property matching the description below stolen recently, to contact police.

The property recovered includes:

- A black Vivienne Westwood purse

- Hot Diamonds silver earrings

- Black Zolo headphones and case

- A bead elastic bracelet

- A GiffGaff sim card

- A bottle of Diesel aftershave

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to Sheree Evans. You can also email sheree.evans@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.