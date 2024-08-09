Police enquiries are underway after a 'loud bang' was reported in Harrogate

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are investigating after reports were received of a loud bang at an address on Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, at about 8.45pm on Thursday evening(August 8).

Officers attended the scene alongside Fire Service colleagues, who examined the area and found no sign of a fire or explosion. There were no reports of any injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident who hasn't already spoken to the police is asked to call 101, quoting reference 12240143140.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage in the area - this can be submitted online.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.