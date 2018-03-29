Police dogs and helicopter deployed in Harrogate after three people fled from crash

A driver and two passengers who fled from the scene after crashing a car into an electricity substation in Harrogate are still being hunted by police.

Jennyfields residents said they heard 'squealing tyres' before watching a car crash into the substation on Newby Crescent just before 9pm yesterday (March 28).

North Yorkshire Police said a pursuit began after the silver Vauxhall Vectra failed to stop for officers at around 8.10pm in Harrogate.

Police deployed a stinger device to deflate the car’s tyres and the vehicle was brought to a stop after colliding with an electricity substation.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The driver and two passengers ran off. Officers conducted searches on the ground with assistance from the National Police Air Service helicopter and Dogs Section."

Watching the scene unfold resident, Scott Lambert, said police were right on the suspects' tail.

A tweet by the National Police Air Service suggested that the suspects had been located by ground troops in Starbeck at 9.10pm.

But North Yorkshire Police said all three suspects are still at large and that enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate the trio.

Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference 12180053138.