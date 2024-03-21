Police discover discarded drugs following high-speed chase between Harrogate and Ripon

North Yorkshire Police has found a number of discarded items, including drugs, following a police chase through Harrogate and Ripon earlier this week.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Mar 2024, 09:19 GMT
At 1.45pm on Tuesday (March 19), officers from the North Yorkshire Police Operational Support Unit attempted to stop a VW Golf on the A61 at Ripley.

The vehicle made off at speed and pursued through the villages of Bedlam, Bishop Thornton and Shaw Mills before it eventually came to a stop on a country lane in Markington.

Following extensive searches by a police drugs dog, a quantity of what is suspected to be a Class- A drug was forensically recovered from the side of the road.

The police have found drugs that were discarded from a car following a police chase through Harrogate and Ripon

A 17-year-old boy, 18-year-old man and 20-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police and possession with intent to supply a Class- A drug.

They were all interviewed and released on conditional bail.