Police discover discarded drugs following high-speed chase between Harrogate and Ripon
At 1.45pm on Tuesday (March 19), officers from the North Yorkshire Police Operational Support Unit attempted to stop a VW Golf on the A61 at Ripley.
The vehicle made off at speed and pursued through the villages of Bedlam, Bishop Thornton and Shaw Mills before it eventually came to a stop on a country lane in Markington.
Following extensive searches by a police drugs dog, a quantity of what is suspected to be a Class- A drug was forensically recovered from the side of the road.
A 17-year-old boy, 18-year-old man and 20-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police and possession with intent to supply a Class- A drug.
They were all interviewed and released on conditional bail.