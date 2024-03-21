Police discover discarded drugs following high-speed chase between Harrogate and Ripon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At 1.45pm on Tuesday (March 19), officers from the North Yorkshire Police Operational Support Unit attempted to stop a VW Golf on the A61 at Ripley.

The vehicle made off at speed and pursued through the villages of Bedlam, Bishop Thornton and Shaw Mills before it eventually came to a stop on a country lane in Markington.

Following extensive searches by a police drugs dog, a quantity of what is suspected to be a Class- A drug was forensically recovered from the side of the road.

The police have found drugs that were discarded from a car following a police chase through Harrogate and Ripon

A 17-year-old boy, 18-year-old man and 20-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police and possession with intent to supply a Class- A drug.