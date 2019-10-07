Police confirm that human remains are missing woman Susan Howells

West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that human remains found in Doncaster are those of missing woman Susan Howells.

The remains were found last Friday by officers searching private land in Station Road.

Forensic tests have now confirmed that the remains are of the 52-year-old from Harrogate, who was reported missing in August.

Miss Howells family have been informed.

Two men have been charged in connection with her disappearance and have been remanded to appear at Leeds Crown Court later this month.

Dale Tarbox, aged 39, of Station Road, Doncaster, has been charged with the murder of Susan Howells.

Keith Wadsworth, aged 60, of Dunscroft in Doncaster has been charged with preventing a lawful and decent burial.

A 63-year-old woman also arrested in connection with Miss Howells’ disappearance has been released on bail.

Police are continuing to investigate how Miss Howells died and officers are searching locations in Bradford and Doncaster.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Susan’s family at this difficult time, and they are being supported by specially trained officers as our enquiries continue.”

