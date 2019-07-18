Police chase in Harrogate - here's everything we know so far

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage after a car failed to stop and was pursued by officers in Harrogate.

At midday on Wednesday, July 17, officers attempted to stop a bronze/silver-coloured Ford Focus on North Park Road. But after initially stopping, the vehicle then made off.

A pursuit took place, and the Focus travelled on Queen Parade, then left on to York Place, then right onto Oatlands Drive. It was later found abandoned on St Catherine's Road.

Two men aged 43 and 17 were located in the area and were arrested in connection with the incident. They have been released on bail as enquiries continue.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the manner of driving of the Focus, or any drivers with dash-cam footage, to contact TC Steve James by dialling 101 or emailing steve.james117@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference number NYP-17072019-0155.