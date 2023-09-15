News you can trust since 1836
Police called following 'sudden death' of man in Harrogate town centre this morning

North Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation after the sudden death of a man in Harrogate town centre this morning.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th Sep 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 11:27 BST
The police and ambulance service were called to Prospect Place in Harrogate at 7.15am this morning to find the body of a man.

The area was cordoned off while police investigated the circumstances and the fire service assisted in providing a screen around the scene.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Following enquiries, the death is not believed to be suspicious and the man’s family have not yet been informed.”

North Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation after the sudden death of a man in Harrogate town centre
The scene was clear by 8.40am and officers are compiling a report about the death on behalf of the coroner.

Anyone with information that could assist the police with their investigation are urged to call 101, select option four, and speak to the Force Control Room.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 15092023-0075 when providing any details.