Police called following 'sudden death' of man in Harrogate town centre this morning
The police and ambulance service were called to Prospect Place in Harrogate at 7.15am this morning to find the body of a man.
The area was cordoned off while police investigated the circumstances and the fire service assisted in providing a screen around the scene.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Following enquiries, the death is not believed to be suspicious and the man’s family have not yet been informed.”
The scene was clear by 8.40am and officers are compiling a report about the death on behalf of the coroner.
Anyone with information that could assist the police with their investigation are urged to call 101, select option four, and speak to the Force Control Room.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 15092023-0075 when providing any details.