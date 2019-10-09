Police called after reports of man wielding baseball bat at Harrogate hospital

Police were called to Harrogate District Hospital at 12.16pm today (Wednesday) following reports of a man using a baseball bat to smash vehicle and building windows near the Briary car park

Officers from the Operational Support Unit quickly arrived at the scene and used a taser to detain the 41-year-old local man at 12.24pm.

He was arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage, including to seven vehicles. He remains in custody for questioning while enquiries continue.

No members of the public or hospital staff were harmed during the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Please quote reference number 12190186922 when providing details about this incident.