Police arrest two teenagers for suspected dangerous driving in Harrogate

The incident was first reported at around 2.40am this morning (August 15).

North Yorkshire Police have arrested two suspected dangerous drivers after CCTV operators witnessed a group drinking and then driving in Harrogate.

At around 2.40am this morning (August 15), police received reports from CCTV operators that a group had been drinking and then got in a car and drove away on The Ginnel in Harrogate.

A police spokesperson said: “We caught up with the car that was weaving around the road, on Parliament Street and following a short pursuit, it came to a stop.

“We detained the teenage girl driver but while trying to detain the male passenger, he became obstructive and refused to get out the car or follow instructions from officers.

"He was eventually detained and in the meantime we received further information from CCTV operators that showed the passenger had been driving the car earlier in the evening. He was then asked to provide a sample of breath which he has refused.

“The 17-year-old girl blew 56 on the roadside breath test, and was arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed limit, failing to stop for the police and dangerous driving.

“The 18-year- old man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing police and failing to provide a sample for a roadside test.

“Always call it in if you see anyone go to drive whilst drunk or after drinking alcohol. Call 999 in an emergency or 101 if there's no immediate risk. You can report it to Crimestoppers if you'd rather remain anonymous.”