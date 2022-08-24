Police arrest shoplifters who attempted to steal £3,500 worth of alcohol in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police arrested two shoplifters over the weekend who attempted to steal a large amount of alcohol worth £3,500.
Staff from a shop in Harrogate called police to report two men who were spotted with a trolley full of alcohol worth about £600 in foil-lined bags.
However when they were challenged by staff members, the two men left empty-handed and police were able to track them down and discovered a haul of alcohol in the back of their car worth £3,500.
Sgt Paul Cording of North Yorkshire Police said: “It appears they have been on a shopping spree all over the county looking for a 100% discount, so the team will be following this up and trying to identify the losers of the property.”
The shoplifters have both been interviewed and released under investigation.
You can follow Sgt Paul Cording, Roads Policing Sergeant for North Yorkshire Police, on Twitter for all the latest updates at @OscarRomeo1268