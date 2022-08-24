Police arrest shoplifters who attempted to steal £3,500 worth of alcohol in Harrogate

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff from a shop in Harrogate called police to report two men who were spotted with a trolley full of alcohol worth about £600 in foil-lined bags.

However when they were challenged by staff members, the two men left empty-handed and police were able to track them down and discovered a haul of alcohol in the back of their car worth £3,500.

Sgt Paul Cording of North Yorkshire Police said: “It appears they have been on a shopping spree all over the county looking for a 100% discount, so the team will be following this up and trying to identify the losers of the property.”

North Yorkshire Police found £3,500 worth of stolen alcohol in the back of a car in Harrogate

The shoplifters have both been interviewed and released under investigation.

You can follow Sgt Paul Cording, Roads Policing Sergeant for North Yorkshire Police, on Twitter for all the latest updates at @OscarRomeo1268