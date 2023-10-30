Police arrest man wanted in connection with a burglary in Harrogate district after public appeal

North Yorkshire police have confirmed they have arrested a man wanted in connection with a burglary committed in the Ripon.

Last week the police released an image of the suspect they were searching for who was wanted following a burglary that happened in August in the Ripon area.

Matthew Segger, 35, from Darlington, has now been arrested after an appeal to the public for information.