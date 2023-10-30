Police arrest man wanted in connection with a burglary in Harrogate district after public appeal
North Yorkshire police have confirmed they have arrested a man wanted in connection with a burglary committed in the Ripon.
Last week the police released an image of the suspect they were searching for who was wanted following a burglary that happened in August in the Ripon area.
Matthew Segger, 35, from Darlington, has now been arrested after an appeal to the public for information.
North Yorkshire Police said they wanted to thank everyone who shared the appeal or contacted the police during the search.