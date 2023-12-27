Police arrest man on suspicion of murder after incident in North Yorkshire market town

North Yorkshire Police have reported that a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident in Tadcaster.

The arrest happened after the police’s Force Control Room received a call yesterday, December 26 at 7.20am from colleagues at Yorkshire Ambulance Service who had been called to attend a man with serious injuries at Rosemary Court in the market town located 16 miles from Harrogate.

Both officers and paramedics attended the scene in Tadcaster and a short time later, a man in his 20s, was sadly pronounced dead.

North Yorkshire Police have reported that a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident in Tadcaster. (Picture contributed)

His next of kin has been informed.

The area surrounding the scene was closed while officers and specialist teams carried out enquiries and the initial investigation.

Officers had also asked the public to avoid the area while the initial investigation was being carried out.

A man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident.

If you witnessed the incident or the events surrounding the incident, please contact the police’s Force Control Room on 101 as a matter of urgency, quoting reference 12230244233.

If you wish to remain anonymous, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

The police are asking people to refrain from speculating around the death of the man and to respect the privacy of his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.