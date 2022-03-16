Police appealing for information following burglary at Harrogate school

The incident happened at Spofforth Church of England Primary School on Saturday, March 5 at approximately 5pm.

Six teenagers attempted to gain entry into the school but were unsuccessful.

The group then broke into the school’s equipment shed and stole multiple items of equipment.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and any information about a burglary that occurred at Spofforth Church of England Primary School

They also caused criminal damage to the property as well.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help identify suspects in relation to the incident.

Five of the suspects have been described as teenage boys and one of the suspects has been described as a teenage girl.

Anyone with information that could help assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Fleming.

You can also email [email protected]

Quote reference number 12220039590.