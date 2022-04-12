Police appealing for information after serious sexual assault in Harrogate

The incident took place on Oxford Street in Harrogate between 2.30am and 3am on Thursday, November 25 2021.

Following a number of other lines of enquiry, police are now releasing CCTV images in the hope that someone will recognise this man who they believe may have information which could assist the investigation.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for help in identifying this man officers believe may have information about an incident of serious sexual assault in Harrogate last November

If you recognise this man or have any other information which could help the investigation, please contact North Yorkshire Police by emailing [email protected] or calling 101, select option two and ask for Detective Sergeant 1440 Furness.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.