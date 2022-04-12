Police appeal to find wanted Harrogate woman

The 21-year-old, of no fixed address, was released from prison on licence earlier this month, partway through a 16-week sentence for a number of offences including assault and shoplifting.

She has failed to comply with her licence conditions and is now wanted for recall to prison.

If you have seen Kelly or know of her whereabouts, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 with an immediate sighting.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of Kelly Dion Rutherford who is wanted for recall to prison

If you do not want to speak to the police, you can pass on information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.