Police appeal to find wanted Harrogate woman
North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to find Kelly Dion Rutherford who is wanted for recall to prison.
By Lucy Chappell
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 2:30 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 2:38 pm
The 21-year-old, of no fixed address, was released from prison on licence earlier this month, partway through a 16-week sentence for a number of offences including assault and shoplifting.
She has failed to comply with her licence conditions and is now wanted for recall to prison.
If you have seen Kelly or know of her whereabouts, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 with an immediate sighting.
If you do not want to speak to the police, you can pass on information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12220058056 when passing on information.