Police appeal on moped suspects

Police in the Selby area are appealing for information following the arrest of two moped-riding burglary suspects.

At around 11.40am on November 8, officers were called to a burglary in Sherburn-in-Elmet where two suspects, aged 17 and 19, were disturbed by a householder.

They tried to leave on a moped but were in a collision and ran off on foot but were later arrested.

Police are linking this burglary to break-ins accross the region between October 22 and November 11.

Information to North Yorkshire Police on 101.