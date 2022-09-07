Police appeal for witnesses and information following incident in Harrogate

The incident happened at around 8.15pm on Monday, September 5 in Thrusscross Close, when a number of young people entered the garden of a property in the street.

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon and on suspicion of affray.

He remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an incident in Harrogate

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are working to establish the full circumstances of the incident and appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to come forward.

It is also asked that anyone who might have any dashcam or doorbell footage to get in touch.

If you have any information dial 101, press two and ask to speak to PS Colin Steele or PC Phil Dawes.