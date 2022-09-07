Police appeal for witnesses and information following incident in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an incident in Harrogate which saw a 13-year-old boy arrested.
The incident happened at around 8.15pm on Monday, September 5 in Thrusscross Close, when a number of young people entered the garden of a property in the street.
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon and on suspicion of affray.
He remains in police custody while enquiries continue.
Most Popular
-
1
These are the ten streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes in the Harrogate district
-
2
Cases heard at Harrogate Magistrates' Court between August 23 and August 26
-
3
Police appeal for witnesses and information following incident in Harrogate
-
4
Wanted Leeds woman could be in Harrogate district as year-long search continues
-
5
Unclaimed estates list in Yorkshire: Are you an heir to an unclaimed estate? Here is a list of all North Yorkshire unclaimed estates
Officers are working to establish the full circumstances of the incident and appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to come forward.
It is also asked that anyone who might have any dashcam or doorbell footage to get in touch.
If you have any information dial 101, press two and ask to speak to PS Colin Steele or PC Phil Dawes.
Alternatively, you can email [email protected] or [email protected]
Quote the reference number 12220159336 when passing on any information.