Police appeal for witnesses after theft of bicycle outside house in Harrogate

Police appeal - The bicycle theft happened on Claro Avenue in Harrogate.

The theft happened on Claro Avenue between Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8 when a child's Trek 3700 bike was stolen from outside of the victim’s home address.

The bike is described as silver with black and green writing.

There are also scratches to the handlebars and some to the framework.

Harrogate Police are appealing for information for any witnesses who may have seen this incident or the stolen bike.

They are also appealing for anyone locally with CCTV that may assist with locating this item.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 649 Grant.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

