Police appeal for witnesses after bike was stolen in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the theft of a bicycle from Harrogate town centre.

It happened outside Cafe Nero on Beulah Street at 2.30pm on Thursday, July 22 when a man took the bike, which was propped up outside.

The suspect is described as a slim white male, with a long thin face, aged between about 35-40 years old. He was wearing dark shorts, a grey t-shirt, and a baseball cap.

The bike is a black Carrera road bike with red trim and thin tyres.