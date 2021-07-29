Police appeal for witnesses after bike was stolen in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the theft of a bicycle from Harrogate town centre.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 11:54 am
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 11:56 am
It happened outside Cafe Nero on Beulah Street at 2.30pm on Thursday, July 22 when a man took the bike, which was propped up outside.
The suspect is described as a slim white male, with a long thin face, aged between about 35-40 years old. He was wearing dark shorts, a grey t-shirt, and a baseball cap.
The bike is a black Carrera road bike with red trim and thin tyres.
Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jacob Higgins, or email [email protected]