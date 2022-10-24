Police appeal for ‘key witness’ to Harrogate assault after 19-year-old man is injured

The incident took place in Belmont Park at Starbeck between 4.30pm and 5pm on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

The 19-year-old victim was walking across the park towards Wentworth Close when he was attacked by four teenage boys.

He sustained an injury to his eye which required hospital treatment.

Harrogate police are appealing for a 'key witness' to a Harrogate assault to get in touch.

A teenage girl intervened in the assault and the group walked away back across the park.

So far, officers have been unable to trace the girl.

They believe she could be a key witness to the incident.

There is no further description of the suspects, but the victim recalls one of the teenage boys was carrying a blue tooth speaker at the time of the assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are also asking for any information or private CCTV footage that could help to identify the suspects.

Please email [email protected] You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jemma Grant.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220156586 when passing on any information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Police are also appealing for information about an altercation that happened at a York taxi rank St Saviourgate between 2.30am and 3am yesterday, Sunday, October 23.