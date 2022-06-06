Police appeal for informaton following criminal damage to car in Harrogate

The incident happened on Skipton Road in Harrogate at around 11.35am on Thursday, May 19 May where one man was seen climbing on top of a red parked car, causing damage to its bodywork.

He is described as skinny with brown hair, approximately 22 years old and was wearing a navy blue short sleeved shirt, orange shorts and black trainers.

A second man was also present and he is described as skinny, around 20 years old with blonde hair and was wearing a red shirt, black Adidas trousers with white stripes down the sides and white trainers.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to identify two men with regards to an incident involving criminal damage to a car in Harrogate

If you recognise either man pictured in the CCTV or can provide any other information about the incident, email [email protected] or call 101, press option two and ask for Geeta Maharjan.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.