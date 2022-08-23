Police appeal for information following serious assault in Harrogate

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in the alleyway at the rear of Primark on Oxford Street at around 5.20pm on Friday, August 19.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he was treated for a fractured eye socket, black eye, lacerations to his face and cuts to his hands.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested following the incident.

North Yorkshire Police have arrested a teenager following a serious assault in Harrogate which left a man in hospital with multiple injuries

Police have released CCTV footage and want to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information about the incident.

They also are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC1563 Truman.

Police want to speak to the man pictured as officers believe he may have information about the incident