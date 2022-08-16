Police appeal for information after man grabbed by throat and thrown to the floor in Harrogate

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occured on Parliament Street at around 4.30am on Sunday (August 14) when a man, who was walking towards the Piccolinos restaurant, was grabbed by the throat and thrown to the floor.

The victim received minor injuries and police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances.

In particular, they are appealing for information about a man who was stood with a small group of other men near Piccolinos, who is described as around 35 years old, six feet tall and with short brown hair.

Officer’s believe he may hold important information which would assist the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or recognises the description of the man, is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting the reference number 12220144503.