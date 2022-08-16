Police appeal for information after man grabbed by throat and thrown to the floor in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following an assault that occurred in Harrogate town centre at the weekend.
The incident occured on Parliament Street at around 4.30am on Sunday (August 14) when a man, who was walking towards the Piccolinos restaurant, was grabbed by the throat and thrown to the floor.
The victim received minor injuries and police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances.
In particular, they are appealing for information about a man who was stood with a small group of other men near Piccolinos, who is described as around 35 years old, six feet tall and with short brown hair.
Most Popular
-
1
Harrogate paedophile jailed for 14 years after 'unforgivable' sexual assaults
-
2
Latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates' Court
-
3
Police issue update following serious collision in Harrogate
-
4
Rookie Amazon driver 'texting and Snapchatting at the wheel' guilty of causing death of motorcyclist in Ripon
-
5
When will the thunderstorms hit Harrogate this week?
Officer’s believe he may hold important information which would assist the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or recognises the description of the man, is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting the reference number 12220144503.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.