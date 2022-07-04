Police appeal for information after indecent exposure incident at Newby Hall near Ripon

At around 3.40pm on Thursday, June 30, a naked man approached a group of three women on the woodland walk.

North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help identify the man and in particular, appealing to anyone who had been at Newby Hall Gardens on the day and may have information which could assist their investigation.

The man is described as being white, aged between 40 and 50 years old, 6ft to 6ft 2'' tall, of a medium build with a slight beer belly and dark brown hair in the style of a short back and sides that had grown out.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an incident at Newby Hall

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask to speak to PC 1505 Jackson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass on information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.