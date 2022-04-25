Police appeal for information after golf clubs stolen from vehicle in Harrogate

The incident occured on Bilton Grove Avenue on Sunday, April 17 between 7pm and midnight when a black Mazuno golf carry bag containing golf clubs were stolen from a vehicle.

North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for information about any CCTV footage or anybody who has sighted the Mazuno golf carry bag or golf clubs.

Anyone with any information that could help to assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Chloe Kinnear.

You can also email [email protected]

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220065288 when providing information.