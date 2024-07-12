Police appeal for information after container broken into at Harrogate nature reserve
It happened overnight between July 5 and 6 when the container lock was damaged and the suspects entered the container.
Nothing was stolen during the break-in.
Officers are appealing for information from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity or vehicles, and to anyone nearby who has private CCTV or doorbell footage that may show the suspects on camera.
Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation.
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Nabiel Galab or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240119996 when passing on information.