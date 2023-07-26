News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Police appeal after two men seen running away in Harrogate from incident with parked car

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after two men were seen running away after criminal damage to a parked car in Harrogate.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 26th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST

The incident happened on Hollins Road in Harrogate at 2am yesterday, Tuesday, July 25 when the driver’s side rear window of a blue Peugeot 207 was smashed.

Two men, dressed in dark clothing, were seen running away from the scene towards Hampsthwaite Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information that could assist officers with their investigation should email [email protected]

The incident happened on Hollins Road in Harrogate at 2am yesterday, Tuesday, July 25 when the driver’s side rear window of a blue Peugeot 207 was smashed. (Picture North Yorkshire Police)The incident happened on Hollins Road in Harrogate at 2am yesterday, Tuesday, July 25 when the driver’s side rear window of a blue Peugeot 207 was smashed. (Picture North Yorkshire Police)
The incident happened on Hollins Road in Harrogate at 2am yesterday, Tuesday, July 25 when the driver’s side rear window of a blue Peugeot 207 was smashed. (Picture North Yorkshire Police)
Most Popular

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Sam Clarke.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230138046 when passing on information.