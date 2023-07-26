Police appeal after two men seen running away in Harrogate from incident with parked car

The incident happened on Hollins Road in Harrogate at 2am yesterday, Tuesday, July 25 when the driver’s side rear window of a blue Peugeot 207 was smashed.

Two men, dressed in dark clothing, were seen running away from the scene towards Hampsthwaite Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information that could assist officers with their investigation should email [email protected]

The incident happened on Hollins Road in Harrogate at 2am yesterday, Tuesday, July 25 when the driver’s side rear window of a blue Peugeot 207 was smashed. (Picture North Yorkshire Police)

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Sam Clarke.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.