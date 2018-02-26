Police appeal after thieves steal four beloved dogs from Harrogate home

An appeal has been launched after thieves smashed their way into a home in Harrogate and stole four beloved dogs.

North Yorkshire Police are calling for witnesses to the burglary in Huby on Friday to come forward. The incident occurred between 2 and 5pm, breaking through a glass door the thieves were able to steal three Pugs and a French Bulldog. Two Oset trial bikes were also stolen during the break-in.

Thieves stole the four dogs from their home in Huby

The incident has left the family in great distress say North Yorkshire Police who are asking for anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area or knows where the dogs are to come forward.

Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or If you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.