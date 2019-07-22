Police appeal after naked man flees from Nidd Gorge

Police are appealing for information after a middle-aged man indecently exposed himself at Nidd Gorge, then fled the scene.

The shocking incident happened near the footbridge towards the Scotton end of the Nidd Gorge walk at 4.25pm yesterday.

Two members of the public were approached by the naked man, who fled once police were called.

He is described by police as approximately 5ft 10ins tall, very thin with a pale skin tone and in his forties. He had sandy-coloured hair and a short beard. He was wearing only blue trainers, a white baseball style cap and a grey rucksack.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the identity of the man and are asking people to report any further sightings or similar circumstances to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Will Champion.