Police appeal after five break-ins hit Harrogate in one night

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after five residential properties across Harrogate were broken into yesterday.

Among the items stolen in the spate of burglaries were cash, including foreign currency, and jewellery. The incidents occurred on Claro Road, Crowberry Drive, Yarrow Drive, Hall Lane and Holly Park in Huby between 8.30am and 9pm.

Neighbourhood Officer for Harrogate, Lee Yates, said that while no-one was home the effects of the burglaries would stay with those residents for some time.

He said: “Burglary is an horrendous crime. Criminals invade the place where you should feel safest."

He added: "We are doing all we can to find those responsible for these offences and to prevent others becoming a victim.”

Timeline: The properties are believed to have been broken into between the following times:

Claro Road - 8.30am to 3.30pm

Crowberry Drive - 9am to 9pm.

Yarrow Drive - 12.20pm to 2.40 pm

Hall Lane - 12pm to 5.30pm

Holly Park (Huby) - 2.50pm to 4.20pm

Contact

If you have information call NYP on 101 or to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.