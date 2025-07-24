Police appeal after electric bike stolen from outside Tadcaster shop
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after an electric bike was stolen from outside a Tadcaster shop.
The red EZEGO Commute GO bike was taken from outside the Costcutter shop on Commercial Street on the morning of Tuesday July 1 and ridden away towards Mill Lane.
Police want people to contact them if they recognise the man pictured on CCTV.
Email [email protected] if you can help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Sylvia Matla or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12250119636 when passing on information.