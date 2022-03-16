Police appeal after burglary at Spofforth school

Police appeal

The incident happened at Spofforth Church of England Primary School on Saturday, March 5 at about 5pm.

“Six teenagers attempted to gain entry into the school but were unsuccessful,” said a police spokesman.

“The group then broke into the school’s equipment shed and stole multiple items of equipment.

“They also caused criminal damage to the property as well.

“We are requesting the public’s assistance to help identify suspects in relation to the incident.

“Five of the suspects have been described as teenage boys and one of the suspects has been described as a teenage girl.”

Anyone with information that could aid the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Fleming. People can also email [email protected] Please quote reference number 12220039590.