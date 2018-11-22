Police appeal after burglary at Sherburn home

Police in the Selby area are appealing for information following the arrest of two moped-riding burglary suspects.

At around 11.40am on November 8, officers were called to a burglary in Sherburn-in-Elmet where the suspects, aged 17 and 19, were disturbed by a householder.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “As they tried to leave the scene of the crime on a moped, they were involved in a collision and ran off on foot.

“Officers attended the area and with the assistance of a police dog and air support, located one of the suspects hiding in a nearby garden. A second suspect was arrested later that day in West Yorkshire.”

Police are linking this burglary to a series of break-ins in the Selby area, Humberside and West and South Yorkshire, and are carrying out a joint investigation with West Yorkshire Police.

Officers are appealing to residents in the southern and western parts of the Selby district, particularly those living in the Balne, Pollington, Whitley and Kirk Smeaton areas, who saw any suspicious behaviour or people in their neighbourhood between October 22 and November 11 to contact them.

Anyone with any information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and ask for York Investigation Hub. Alternatively email david.pegg@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12180208965 when passing on information.

The two suspects, who are both from West Yorkshire, have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.