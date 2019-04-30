'Please don't raise unnecessary alarm' - Harrogate police's warning after stabbing and serious assault in the town

Harrogate Police Inspector Penny Taylor has urged residents to stop speculating and raising "unnecessary alarm" on social media following a stabbing and serious assault in the town.

Earlier this month, on April 13, there was a serious attack at Valley Gardens, which left two teenage boys being taken to hospital, and yesterday morning, in an unrelated incident, a man was stabbed outside The Hydro swimming pool on Jennyfield Drive.

A 17-year-old boy has since been arrested following the stabbing outside The Hydro, and two teenage boys were arrested following the attack at Valley Gardens, who have been released under investigation.

Inspector Taylor issued a statement this morning to reassure residents that police are working with local authority partners to deal with young people who are at risk of getting involved in crime.

She said: "There have been two serious assaults in Harrogate over the last few weeks, and I recognise that these have alarmed some people.

"The two incidents are unrelated and we've made arrests in connection with both offences. I'd ask people not to speculate or raise unnecessary alarm on social media, and allow the investigations to take their course.

"It's important to remember that Harrogate is, and remains, a really safe place to live and work. Incidents like these are, thankfully, very rare in our town.

"I can reassure residents that we're working hard, with our local authority partners, to deal with young people who are at risk of getting involved in crime. Neighbourhood policing officers have been sending letters and carrying out home visits to speak to some parents face-to-face. In addition, we've increased police patrols across the town, and have been using powers such as dispersal orders to deal with any issues before they escalate.

"Although the incident on Monday took place near the Hydro, it is not connected to recent anti-social behaviour in the area, which we continue to work hard to tackle.

"We've also received great support from residents - whether it's by reporting suspicious activity on 101, or providing information about ongoing investigations, and I'm very grateful for that. Please continue to work with us to keep Harrogate safe, and do contact us if you have any concerns or questions."