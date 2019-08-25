Pensioner dies after collision with cyclist near Harrogate

AN elderly man has died after he was involved in collision with a red racing bicycle being ridden in a village near Harrogate.

Police said 79-year-old George Redpath suffered fatal injuries in the collision in Dacre Banks on Saturday (Aug 24) morning.

It happened just after 7.30am outside the vilage store on the B6451.

Mr Redpath, from Darley, had parked his car and was crossing the road towards the store when he was in a collision with a red racing cycle being ridden towards Summerbridge.

The 62-year-old cyclist, also from Darley, was seriously injured and remains in hospital where his condition is described as stable.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

Call North Yorkshire Police on101, select option 2 and ask for Rob Roberts.

Or e mail Rob.Roberts@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference 12190156187 when providing information.