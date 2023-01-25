Pensioner arrested after 'sudden and unexplained death' of elderly woman in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police were called to a flat on Dene Park, in the Bilton area, to reports of a “sudden and unexplained death” of a 77-year-old woman at 2.49pm on Monday January 23.

Officers said a 76-year-old man has been been arrested in connection to the death and released under investigation.

An inquiry is ongoing and the cause of death remains unexplained at this stage, a police spokesperson added.

Dene Park, Harrogate. (Photo: Google Maps)

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is urged to call 101, select option one, and speak with the Force Control Room.