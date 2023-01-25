Pensioner arrested after 'sudden and unexplained death' of elderly woman in Harrogate
A Harrogate pensioner has been arrested after an elderly woman was found dead.
North Yorkshire Police were called to a flat on Dene Park, in the Bilton area, to reports of a “sudden and unexplained death” of a 77-year-old woman at 2.49pm on Monday January 23.
Officers said a 76-year-old man has been been arrested in connection to the death and released under investigation.
An inquiry is ongoing and the cause of death remains unexplained at this stage, a police spokesperson added.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation is urged to call 101, select option one, and speak with the Force Control Room.
Information can be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote police reference number 12230013571 when providing details.