Pedestrian taken to hospital with minor injuries following collision with car on major road in Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses following a collision on a major road in Knaresborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 10am on Tuesday (July 1) and involved a VW Polo car colliding with a woman pedestrian on Bond End and Waterside.

The woman, aged in her 30s, sustained minor injuries and attended hospital where she was treated and discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman driving the car stopped to help the injured pedestrian and offered to provide her details which was declined at the time.

A woman pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a collision with a car on Bond End and Waterside in Knaresborough

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.

“We are also appealing for the driver to get in touch to assist our enquiries.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Amanda Stokes.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 020720250187 when providing any details regarding the incident.