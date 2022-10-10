Pedestrian suffers serious leg injury in collision at Knaresborough retail park
North Yorkshire Police are investigating a collision between a grey Land Rover and a woman pedestrian at St James Retail Park.
By Lucy Chappell
Monday, 10th October 2022, 9:48 am
- 1 min read
Updated
Monday, 10th October 2022, 10:20 am
The incident happened at around 12.15pm on Friday, October 7 near the McDonald’s roundabout.
The woman in her early 60s was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital by ambulance with a serious leg injury.
If you have any information that could help the police with their investigation, call 101 quoting the reference number NYP-07102022-0176.