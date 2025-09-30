Pedestrian suffers serious injuries following collision with car on major road in Harrogate
The incident happened at 11.45pm on Saturday (September 27), when a pedestrian was hit by a car on Parliament Street.
The pedestrian remains in hospital with serious injuries.
However, they are not currently believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, voluntarily attended custody and has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If you witnessed the incident, or have any information and have not spoken to us yet, please get in touch.”
If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250183336 when providing any details regarding the incident.