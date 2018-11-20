Parked car left with every window smashed as vandals attack the Stray area again

Residents living near the Stray say their concern is growing as parked cars have been left with smashed windows in the latest in a string of vandalism incidents.

Police were called to reports of criminal damage involving several cars on Stray Rein, Harrogate in the early hours of Saturday, November 10.

Residents have raised fears after several cars have been left with all or some of the windows smashed when left parked overnight on Stray Rein in Harrogate.

The damage included smashed windows and broken wing mirrors, including one car which had every single windows smashed in.

North Yorkshire Police said: "Six officers were dispatched to the scene immediately.

“They carried out a search of the area but the suspects are believed to have left before police arrived."

But residents of Stray Rein say their concern is growing, as the sight of vandalised cars is becoming a regular occurrence on the road.

Since the end of summer, different parts of the Stray in Harrogate have become the scenes of various acts of vandalism and destructive crimes.

In October fire crews were called to put out a car parked on Stray Rein which was thought to have been deliberately set alight.

In the same month tree saplings along the Stray by Skipton Road were left snapped at the trunk and a fire had been started at the base of another, much older tree on the Stray at Tewit Well.

Although no arrests have been made in relation to the smashed car windows on November 10, police say that an investigation is on-going and have urged anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference 12180210244.

But the spate of incidents has led some residents to question whether the police know about the rising wave of vandalism and what they are doing about it.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Harrogate is a very safe and pleasant place to live and our Neighbourhood Policing Teams want to keep it that way.

“Therefore, we’d urge anyone who has any information about criminal damage or other crimes that affect people’s quality of life to report them to us by phoning 101.

“We look into all reports we receive, and what may seem like an insignificant piece of information may help us catch offenders.”