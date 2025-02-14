Parked car damaged following collision with van in Harrogate as police launch investigation
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation following a minor road traffic collision on a street in Harrogate this week.
The incident happened between 9am and 9.15am on Tuesday (February 11) when a white VW van damaged a parked Skoda Karoq whilst turning into Wayside Crescent.
If you have any information regarding the incident, including any CCTV or mobile phone footage capturing the collision, you should get in contact with the police.
If you can help, you should email [email protected].
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250026685 when providing any details regarding the incident.