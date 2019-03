A car and other items have been stolen in an overnight burglary in Harrogate.

The incident happened last night, Saturday, on Chatsworth Place, and North Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal for information.

A police spokesperson said: "A home was broken into on Chatsworth Place Harrogate. A White BMW 1 series was stolen along with other items. If you witnessed anything suspicious in this area overnight please call NYP on 101 reference 12190057623."