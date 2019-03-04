North Yorkshire's top cop to drop into Ripon for Q&A session

Ripon residents will be able to voice their concerns about policing in the city when the county's top cop hosts a Q and A later this month.

North Yorkshire County Council Police's Chief Constable Lisa Winward will speak to residents in an event organised by the local chapter of the Liberal Democracts.

Items on the agenda are expected to include the current provision of police services in Ripon, rates of crime in the city and surrounding cities, and the future of policing in the region.

According to Andrew Murday, who has been selected as the party's prospective parliamentary candidate for the next general election, the session comes amid community concerns over crime in their city.

"Our recent surveys have shown that the people of Ripon are particularly concerned with antisocial behaviour, burglary and illegal drug use within their community," Mr Murday said.

"We are looking forward to hearing from the Chief Constable how she and her colleagues are dealing with these issues which affect the quality of life of those who live in Ripon."

The event will take place on March 19 at Thorpe Prebend House, 14 High Saint Agnesgate, Ripon and is open to all.

The event is expected to start at 7.30pm and run until 9pm.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporting Service